Slamming the United States for a lackadaisical attitude towards negotiations linked to the stalled 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) comprehensive nuclear deal Iran said Wednesday, July 27 that the US needs to show "in practise" that it intends the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement. "Iran has been and still remains a JCPOA member, the party that needs to prove 'good faith' and 'seriousness' to re-enter the deal is the United States," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamic Republic of Iran, Nasser Kanaani tweeted.

His remarks were made in context to the EU coordinator's comments, urging all parties involved in the 2015 nuclear deal negotiation to accept a draft text. "America always maintains that it wants an agreement, so this approach should be seen in the text of the agreement and in practise," Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meanwhile told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a telephonic conversation, Iran's foreign ministry informed in a statement.

"If America takes a realistic step toward finding a solution and reaching an agreement, a good agreement will be available to all parties," asserted Iran's foreign ministry.

'Diplomacy is the only way..'

Borrell earlier announced that the EU dispatched a draft text of the 2015 nuclear deal, asserting that they either accept it or "risk a dangerous nuclear crisis, set against the prospect of increased isolation for Iran and its people." Tehran responded stressing that it "welcomes the continuation of the path of diplomacy and negotiation" according to the press statement issued by its foreign ministry. European Union's foreign policy chief Borrell had embarked on a two-day visit to Iran to hold a dialogue for reviving the stalled nuclear accord.

"Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions," Borrell wrote on Twitter. Former Trump administration had unilaterally withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018, and had also reimposed the sanctions on Iran’s oil sector citing Tehran's breach of the terms and obligations under the agreement.

“We cannot prevent an Iranian bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement,” the ex-US president Donald Trump had said. “Therefore, I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

Nuclear deal negotiations began once again in Vienna in April 2021 under the Biden administration. While efforts were made to restore the stagnant deal, the talks had stalled in March as the delegation from Tehran and Washington disagreed on several issues.