Iran: Authorities Probe As 'very Suspicious' Blackout Strikes Natanz Nuclear Site

Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility suffered a suspicious electrical incident on Sunday related to its electrical distribution grid, hours after setting up new uranium enrichment centrifuges, state TV reported. Parts of the electrical grid at Natanz were compromised plunging the site into an unforeseen power outage. The latest incident, which is being investigated by the Iranian state officials, has occurred at one of Tehran's most secure nuclear facilities.

Israeli press broadcasted that a cyberattack darkened Natanz as negotiations on JCPOA nuclear accord with international powers are underway. It also claimed damage to the units of the nuclear facility, although, no casualties were reported. Israeli news outlets, that have Islamic Republic’s top military and intelligence aides as sources, speculated if archenemy Israel was behind the blackout as tensions escalated across the Middle East.

The incident at the Iranian nuclear facility comes as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Israel on Sunday to hold with Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The electrical incident impacted Natanz’s underground enrichment halls, civilian nuclear program spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iranian state television. The Iranian officials are yet to comment on whether the compromise occurred due to “technical defect or sabotage.”

Tehran-based lawmaker, Malek Shariati Niasar, voiced concerns on Twitter saying that the incident in Iran’s main nuclear site is “very suspicious,” and raises concerns about possible “sabotage and infiltration.” On Saturday, last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had inaugurated cascades of IR-6s and IR-5s at the Natanz in breach of terms listed in the now-stalled 2015 nuclear deal under negotiation with the Biden administration.

[Image Credit: Twitter/Institute of Science]

“We still do not know the reason for this electricity outage and have to look into it further,” Kamalvandi told state press in Farsi, his statement translated by AP. “Fortunately, there was no casualty or damage and there is no particular contamination or problem,” he added.

[This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Credit: AP]

Nuclear reactor at Bushehr 'targetted'

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, the civilian arm of its nuclear programme, published a statement confirming the uranium enrichment facility’s electrical outage due to undetected causes. In July, last year, Natanz was targeted by the Stuxnet computer virus, which targeted Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant designed to withstand enemy airstrikes. Iranian intelligence called the attack that slowed operation at Natanz as a double "digital warhead" against the Iranian nuclear sites. Experts in Iran had told state television that the cyber attack was aimed at sabotaging the uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, and the target was a nuclear reactor at Bushehr.

On Saturday, Iran displayed the newly installed advanced centrifuges and its evaluation site at the Natanz facilities on state television. The Islamic republic unveiled 133 what it described as nuclear “achievements” to mark its Nuclear Technologies Day. The country, only last week, started to refuel 164 IR6 machines, 30 IR5 centrifuges, 30 IR6s centrifuges and launched mechanical tests on the advanced IR9 machine.

[Hassan Rouhani at Natanz. Credit: AP]