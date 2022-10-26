Iran Blocks Internet In Mahsa Amini's Hometown As Thousands Descend, Clash With Police

As anti-Hijab protests continue to rage in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, authorities have resorted to blocking access to the internet in multiple regions including the town of Saqez, according to the ISNA news agency.

"Following the tensions and scattered confrontations that occurred after the ceremony, the internet connection was cut in the town of Saqez for security reasons," the student-run agency said, adding that almost 10,000 civilians, including locals from Saqez, visited Amini’s burial site on Wednesday to mark 40 days since the 22-year-old died in police custody after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

The news agency further reported that some mourners at Amini’s grave were willing to confront the police on site, with one person raising the flag of Iraqi Kurdistan. While the situation initially got a “little tense” as mourners returned, no heated confrontations occurred during the afternoon. "Some people intended to attack an army base", said ISNA, adding that the situation was eventually pacified.

Iran blocks internet access amid public unrest

The nationwide protests, which began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, 2022, have led to lethal crackdowns and restrictions on internet services by the Iranian government, which has also blocked Instagram, the only platform that Iranians were allowed to use after the 2009 Presidential election and the November 2019 protests led to the ban of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram, according to Iran International.

With social media platforms like Instagram becoming the place where Iranian citizens assemble to have social and political conversations and share crucial information amid the unrest, Iran’s government has continued to resort to blocking internet services in an attempt to control the flow of information in the digital space. However, despite the bans, Iran’s top leaders including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have maintained an active social media presence, with Khamenei having nearly 5 million followers and more than 7,900 posts on Instagram.