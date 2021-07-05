Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant Back Online After Suffering From 'technical Fault'

Iran’s only nuclear power plant has been brought back online, its manager said on July 5. The Bushehr plant, located 1,200 kilometres south of capital Tehran, went off-grid two weeks ago owing to an apparent maintenance operation. Times of Israel reported that the reason behind the closure was a broken generator. Its closure triggered speculations of a permanent shutdown owing to the US embargo on equipment required for repair.

However, on Monday, Mahmoud Jafari, who serves as the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, told INSA News that the “technical fault” that shut down the nuclear plant and its 1,000-megawatt reactor “was fixed” allowing it to resume energy production. Bushehr is fueled by uranium produced in Russia, not Iran, and is monitored by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency.

1,000-megawatt plant

Constructed in the 1970s under Iran’s Shah, the 1,000-megawatt plant feeds a tiny part of Iran’s nationwide 64,000-megawatt power demand. Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours have often raised concerns about the reliability of the Bushehr facility and the risk of radioactive leaks in the event of a major earthquake.

According to Associated Press, the nuclear power plant went online in 2011 with help from Russia. As per the deal, Iran is required to send spent fuel rods from the reactor back to Russia as a nuclear nonproliferation measure. In March, nuclear official Mahmoud Jafari said the plant could stop working since Iran cannot procure parts and equipment for it from Russia due to banking sanctions imposed by the US in 2018.

Earlier this year, Iran was jolted by another shutdown as its underground Natanz nuclear facility suffered a suspicious electrical incident related to its electrical distribution grid, hours after setting up new uranium enrichment centrifuges, state TV reported. Parts of the electrical grid at Natanz were compromised plunging the site into an unforeseen power outage. The latest incident, which is being investigated by the Iranian state officials, has occurred at one of Tehran's most secure nuclear facilities.

It also claimed damage to the units of the nuclear facility, although, no casualties were reported. Israeli news outlets, that have Islamic Republic’s top military and intelligence aides as sources, speculated if archenemy Israel was behind the blackout as tensions escalated across the Middle East.

Image: AP