Iran Calls On US To Revive Nuclear Deal Before Polls, Says 'now Is The Time To Decide'

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif on Monday said time is running out for the United States to return back to the nuclear deal because once the presidential election period begins in the Islamic Republic, everything will be sidelined. Zarif, while talking to European Policy Centre, said the US should act quickly to revive the nuclear deal because Iran will soon enter the election campaigning phase and it is unlikely that much will happen until later this year. The presidential election in Iran is scheduled to take place on June 18.

'US must return to compliance first'

Zarif reiterated Tehran’s demand that Washington returns to compliance first and remove sanctions. Iran and the United States had signed a nuclear deal in 2015, under which it was agreed that Washington will lift all economic sanctions, and in turn, Tehran will restrict its nuclear programme. However, after former US President Donald Trump took over in 2017, he withdrew Washington from the Obama-era agreement, calling it a “one-sided deal”. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran despite opposition from other parties of the deal, including UNSC permanent members and Germany.

Iran responded by violating some of the arrangements of the deal. Iran allegedly started enriching uranium more than the amount agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump’s administration was trying hard to pressurise Iran into returning back to the talking table so Washington could negotiate a fresh deal with Tehran. However, despite all the pressure tactics and economic coercion, Iran refused to back down, and Trump's administration had to leave empty-handed. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that his government would've liked to enter a fresh agreement with Iran before exiting the White House.

Before the presidential election in the United States, Joe Biden had promised to re-enter JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) with Iran. Since Biden took over, both countries have signalled their desire to re-enter the deal but talks are yet to begin as Washington wants Tehran to return to compliance first, while the Islamic Republic wants the vice-versa, citing it was the US who exited JCPOA.