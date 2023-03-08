Iran Charges Media Outlets, Individuals For Commenting On Incidents Surrounding Sick Kids

In yet another crackdown, Iran's judiciary has charged several media outlets over the wave of sick children. According to reports, three media outlets and three individuals have been charged for their comments on a series of mysterious incidents that have left scores of school-going girls around the country sick.

On March 7, Tuesday, Tehran's prosecutor Ali Salehi announced that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the 'HamMihan', 'Roydad24', and 'Sharq' newspapers as well as political activists Azar Mansouri and Sadegh Zibakalam University professor and actor Reza Kianian.

The prosecutor of Tehran Province reportedly accused the outlets and individuals of spreading rumours and lies about the wave of illnesses that has swept through schools and dormitories.

Notably, the first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November last year. According to reports, 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties and heart palpitations and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.

Reports suggest that since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it still remains uncertain what might be causing the illness. While some of the school girls have reportedly complained that they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, others said that they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.

Characterising the situation as 'poisonings', some officials including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are still investigating the situation and it remains unclear what is causing dozens of students to be hospitalised. Some officials say anxiety over the situation may be causing some students to seek medical help.

Teachers and parents of students across Iran stage protests

According to reports, the muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Notably, teachers and parents of students across Iran staged protests on March 7. In the southern city of Nurabad, teachers gathered and called for the government to step down.

Attacking security agencies, one of the teachers reportedly said that agencies are promptly identifying and imprisoning anyone who writes anti-government graffiti, but they do not accept responsibility for these chemical issues in schools.

Meanwhile, protesters in Tehran's Poonak neighbourhood and others in the capital on March 6, chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of the illness continued to surface. Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities including Mahabad, Mashhad, Babol, Rasht, and Sanandaj, according to reports.