Iran Claims Israel Behind Isfahan Drone Attack, Vows Revenge

Iran on Wednesday said that the drone attack it thwarted at a military complex in the central city of Isfahan was carried out by Israel and vowed revenge. Iranian military had claimed that it managed to intercept an attack that was carried out on the facility in Isfahan that houses a large Air Base and several nuclear sites. On February 1, Iranian authorities stated that the three drones were launched at the defence facility by Israel, and at least two were shot down, according to State TV ISNA. The third drone, although, entered the "defence traps" and struck the facility, setting it on fire.

Massive blazes were seen from the busy Imam Khomeini Expressway located in the northwest of Isfahan in the visuals that later circulated on social media. A loud explosion rocked the building as eyewitnesses gathered to watch the fire that sparked from the drone. The attack came as Iran's Intelligence Ministry has repeatedly claimed since July last year that the sensitive military complex sites are at increased risk of attacks and that the Ministry foiled a plot and detained a sabotage team of Kurdish militants who were operating on behalf of Israel.

Drone attack caused only minor damage

Iranian officials had claimed that the drone attack caused only minor damage to the facility's roof. There were no casualties reported at the time. Iran's Defence Ministry sources meanwhile said that several loud explosions were heard as the bomb-carrying drones were targetted at the military complexes. Islamic Republic's Defence Ministry further noted in a statement that the attacks were “unsuccessful" and that they "did not result in any casualties or equipment failure".

"On the evening of January 28, around 23:30, an unsuccessful attack using mini-drones was carried out on one of the centers of the Ministry of Defence. One of [the drones] was hit by the Iranian military's air defence system, and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up," a statement from Iran's Defence Ministry carried by the state news agency IRNA read. Footages circulating on social media showed a massive blaze of fire on a scene with emergency vehicles and fire trucks outside the plant that specializes in manufacturing ammunition. Drones that were launched at the facility were described as “quadcopters equipped with bomblets.” Quadcopters that are equipped with four rotors operate from short ranges by remote control.