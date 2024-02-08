Iran confirms its navy seized tanker in Gulf of Oman that was boarded by men in military uniforms | Image: AP

On Thursday, Jan 11 Iran officially acknowledged that its forces took control of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Earlier reports in the day had indicated that the vessel was boarded by individuals in military uniforms, armed with weapons. Iran's state-run news outlet published a concise report confirming the seizure by Iran's navy. Although the vessel wasn't identified, the report stated that the seizure occurred following a judicial order.

Suspicions immediately centered on Iran due to the vessel's past, it was formerly known as the Suez Rajan and had been embroiled in a year-long dispute. This dispute ultimately led to the U.S. Justice Department seizing 1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil from the ship.

An oil tanker, previously a focal point of tensions between Iran and the United States was reportedly boarded in the Gulf of Oman by individuals in military uniforms deemed "unauthorised." This information was issued early Thursday morning by an advisory group managed by the British military and a private security firm.



(It is a breaking story, more details awaited)