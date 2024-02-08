Advertisement

Ebril - Amid the brewing tensions in the Middle East, Iran announced that it had launched strikes against “spy headquarters”, shortly after multiple missiles hit an area near the US consulate in Erbil, the seat of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. On Monday night, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard released a statement in which they mentioned that the strikes were against “terrorist operations” and included Islamic State targets in Syria, Fox News reported. In a subsequent statement, the Iranian body claimed that the missiles hit one of the headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The strikes came days after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings targeting a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 US drone strike. The attack in Kerman went on to kill at least 84 people and wounded an additional 284 at a ceremony which was conducted to honour Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iran's recent attacks heighten fears that the Middle East is slipping into a broader regional conflict with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and tensions in the Red Sea.

No US facilities impacted

While the missile reportedly struck near the US consulate, the American officials assured that they were not impacted by the attack. “No US facilities were impacted. We’re not tracking damage to infrastructure or injuries at this time,” a US official told The Financial Times. Meanwhile, Kurdish authorities in the region said that the guards fired ballistic missiles at several civilian areas in Erbil, killing four people and wounding six others. “This is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan region and Iraq, and the federal government and the international community must not remain silent regarding this crime,” the regional authorities said in a statement. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war triggered a state of hostilities all across the Middle East with Iran-backed Hezbollah trading daily cross-border fire with Israel. Meanwhile, in support of Hamas' October 7 massacre in Israel, Yemen's Houthis have severely impacted the maritime trade in the Red Sea by launching several missile and drone attacks. While Iran for months indicated that it does not want to be directly involved in the conflict, the country has constantly supported its proxies in the so-called Axis of Resistance.

