Iran Considering To Make Face Masks Compulsory In Packed Areas: Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on June 20 said that the administration is contemplating making face coverings compulsory at public places, especially those in packed areas. According to reports, Rouhani during a televised speech said that the country is considering making face masks mandatory to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

Rouhani said that his government may make face masks compulsory mainly for packed and covered areas in a week or so. Rouhani also added that the country will make sure that plenty of inexpensive face masks are available in the market before moving forward with the decision.

Read: Iranian Officials Urge Citizens To Adhere To Social Distancing Norms As Cases Stay High

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Iran has recorded 2,02,584 confirmed coronavirus infections so far, of which more than 9,500 people have lost their lives. Iran has one of the highest infection rates anywhere the world, currently sitting at number ten in the list of most affected countries in terms of the number of cases reported to date.

As per reports, experts and officials both in Iran and abroad have cast doubts on the official figures that have been revealed by authorities, experts have claimed that the real number of positive cases and deaths could be much higher than what has been reported.

Read: Iran Reopens Major Religious Sites Across Country Amid Pandemic Crisis

Iran's economic crisis

Marked by the pandemic, Iran is also battling with the worst financial crisis it has seen in decades with the country's rial dropping to its lowest value ever at 1,90,000 rials for each dollar. The country is suffering because of the strict sanctions from the United States that the current US President Donald Trump imposed after withdrawing from the Obama-era nuclear deal in 2018.

The harsh sanctions have caused Iran's oil export to fall sharply, which is also the country's main source of income. The US sanctions have forced oil buyers to look for other options, excluding Iran.

Read: Iran's Currency Hits Lowest Value Ever Against The Dollar

Read: Iran Urges IMF To Sanction Its $5 Billion Emergency Loan As Coronavirus Cases Increase

(Image Credit: AP)

