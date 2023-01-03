Iran Court Sentences 18-year-old Protester Mehdi Mohammadifard To Death Twice

Iran on Monday sentenced an 18-year-old to death twice for "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God", HRANA, an Iranian human rights activists-run news agency reported. The young man, Mehdi Mohammadifard, was detained by security forces on September 30 for participation in protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr. He will be hanged to death in accordance with the ruling.

📍 in the murderous Islamic Republic, an 18yo teen was sentenced, not once but twice, to death ‼️ On 2 different “charges”. “Corruption on earth” and “war against god”

🤬🗣



His name is Mehdi and he’s to turn 19 soon 💔#IranRevolution2023 #Mehdi_Mohammadi_Fard #مهدی_محمدی_فرد pic.twitter.com/RZIVL6vDG8 — Collective for Black Iranians (@BlackIranians) January 2, 2023

The 18-year-old is accused of organising a rally on September 21 demanding the ouster of the Supreme Authority of the Islamic Republic, as well as setting a traffic police kiosk in the western town of Nowshahr on fire. He was detained in Mazandaran province, along with other protesters, Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said.

Two death sentences

The Revolutionary Court in the provincial capital of Sari convicted Mohammadifard of the capital charges for waging the war "against God." Monday's double conviction ruling implies he will be handed two death sentences.

IHR's Amiry-Moghaddam condemned the sentencing of Mehdi Mohammadifard, saying that the Islamic republic, which has been unsuccessful in controlling the protests nationwide, is now employing the tactic of intimidation and execution.

23-year-old executed on similar charges

Mohammadifard's sentencing comes after another 23-year-old named Mohammad Boroghani was executed on similar charges, the Iranian rights group said.

He was accused of "wounding a security personnel with a knife with the intent of killing him and sowing terror among citizens" as well as "setting ablaze the governor's office in Pakdasht," a city approximately 43 kilometers (27 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran.

Martial-style clampdown

Iranian security forces conducted a martial-style crackdown on protestors in the western Iranian city of Javanrud on Monday. A large crowd had gathered at a cemetery on December 31 to commemmorate the 40-day mourning period for seven demonstrators allegedly killed during the protests.

The IRGC and other hard-line enforcers imposed scattered clampdowns to disperse protesting citizens. Some local sources accused them of using live ammunition and arresting protesters in Javanrud, in Kermanshah Province. Iranian officials have described the unrest sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini as “riots.”