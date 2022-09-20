Iran Cracks Under Anti-Hijab Protest & Pressure; Suspends Morality Police Official: Report

Amid furious protests & international outcry in Iran over the shocking death of an Iranian woman in custody of the nation's morality police, the administration has now reportedly suspended a top officer of the morality police from his post. A number of state-run media outlets reported the suspension of the head of the moral security police of Greater Tehran, Colonel Ahmed Mirzaei. According to semi-official news agency Fars News, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, during a press conference, termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he wished the country would never witness such incidents again.

"The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," said Rahimi.

His remarks came as Iran has been witnessing protests in several regions including in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police” over the way she was wearing a hijab. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during the police custody. A relative has said she had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs.

During the conference, the spokesperson said the claims and videos circulated on social media platforms were morphed and added the administration left no stone unturned to save the life of the woman. "There was no negligence on the part of the police, not even a small slip; all the words published in cyberspace about the cause of death are pure lies," he said. Further, Rahimi even refuted the claims of her detention and added Amini was joking while inside the morality police's van. When the reporters questioned the body cameras equipped with morality police, he said "accidentally there were no cameras on that day".

Hijab aggression in Iran

Since the death of the 22-year-old woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic. A large number of women protestors gathered and removed their Hijab or the black headscarf in protest during the funeral ceremony of Amini. The protestors chanted anti-government slogans and called for the death of the "dictator government". Some protesters gathered in front of the governor’s building, chanting slogans, which prompted Iranian police to fire tear gas to disperse the protestors. Though the police said there were no injuries in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. In some videos, police were seen firing tearing gas, batons and water cannons. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who departed for New York on Monday, ordered an investigation and vowed to pursue the case in a phone call with Amini’s family.

Compulsory and controversial hijab rule in Iran

It is worth mentioning the headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code. The force has been criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles. Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, authorities have adopted stricter measures. Despite protests, Iranian hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and even lashes of women who disobey the hijab law, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families.

Image: AP/@SongsIranian/Twitter