Iran Criticises France For 'destabilising' Region After Macron Signs Arms Deal With UAE

The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for Gulf arms sales. On Monday, 6 December, following the signing of a record arms deal of 80 Rafale fighter jets with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran accused France of being reckless and "destabilising" the Gulf region.

During a press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Spokesman for Iranian Foreign Ministry, said, “We must not ignore France’s role in destabilising the region.”

He stressed that countries like France should act more responsibly. According to him, the modern weapons that European countries, especially France, are supplying to Arab countries in the Persian Gulf "are the basis of the tensions we are witnessing in the region," Sputnik reported. Saeed Khatibzadeh's statements came as UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan paid a rare visit to Tehran, as the two countries strive to normalise relations that had been strained for five years. Several media agencies reported that the Emirati envoy met with Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

France is Gulf's leading weapon supplier

France is one of the main weapons suppliers to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. During President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UAE on Friday, 3 December, France secured an order for 80 Rafale fighter planes. During the visit, Abu Dhabi also signed a contract to purchase 12 Caracal military transport helicopters for more than €17 billion (more than $19 billion). Macron began his tour to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia on Friday. However, during his journey, he claimed to be a peacemaker, as he hoped to mend the divide between the Arab Gulf states and Lebanon.

According to a French legislative report, the UAE was the fifth largest customer for the French defence industry from 2011 to 2020, with purchases totalling €4.7 billion. France has come under fire as some of these weapons were used in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition led by the UAE is fighting Iran-backed rebels in a war that has resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian catastrophes.

Macron has also been chastised for what is regarded as legitimising the war, as well as for his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday, 4 December. He is the first Western leader to visit Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi's assassination and dismemberment inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which the CIA believed was ordered by the crown prince. While Macron did not sell the kingdom any new weaponry, he did strengthen their economic ties and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

