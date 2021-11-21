Iran Criticises UK's Move To Blacklist Hamas; Says Palestinian 'rights Cannot Be Trampled'

Iran has denounced the UK for blacklisting the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as a terrorist organisation. Taking to Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the “political solution” for Palestine lies in the referendum among the indigenous residents including Muslim, Jewish, and Christian. He also said that the rights of Palestinians “cannot be trampled by distorting facts.”

Abdollahian’s remarks came after British Home Secretary Priti Patel issued a statement saying that she had “acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety” under UK’s Terrorism Act. Britain had listed the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, as a terrorist organisation back in 2000.

We condemn the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of HAMAS a terrorist organization.



Rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled on by distorting facts.



The only political solution for Palestine lies in holding a referendum among all indigenous residents.

‘Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic’

As UK Home secretary Priti Patel continues her visit to the US, during a speech to the conservative think-tank, the Heritage Foundation in Washington on Friday, she addressed the fight against antisemitism through a fresh plan tackling Hamas supporters. As per Express.Co.UK report, the British home secretary said that the organisation will be proscribed by the government under its Terrorism Act. She informed that it would mean any individual who expresses support for the Hamas militant group, or flies their flag or arranges meetings for them, will be in violation of the law. This means the person can face up to 14 years of imprisonment for backing Hamas. Patel reportedly said, “Hamas is fundamentally and rabidly antisemitic.”

It was an honour to give a keynote speech on security at @Heritage in Washington DC earlier today.



Groups like Hamas threaten our freedoms with their anti-Semitism.



As Home Secretary I will not tolerate this evil.



🇬🇧🇺🇸

Patel accused 'brazen' China of spying on Universities

‘Patel also appeared to be referring to China in her speech and accused Beijing of ‘spying’ on universities and businesses. According to the report, without naming the country, the British Home Secretary was understood to be lambasting China as she referenced a modernisation of the official secret laws.

Patel was reportedly quoted as saying, “Governments continue to spy on each other, but spying now has a much further reach, including into our universities and businesses. It is not inherently improper for countries to try to influence each other but we can never allow national security to be compromised.” Reportedly, Patel also suggested a revitalisation of secret laws in a bid to include new spy threats such as hack-and-leak, online trolling and other attempts to steal the state secrets or destabilise the UK.

(IMAGE: AP)