Iran has denied its involvement in the attack on author Salman Rushdie in New York. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kannani blamed Salman Rushdie and his supporters for the attack. The statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani comes more than two days after Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a man named Hadi Matar.

"We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Kanaani said. “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard," Nasser Kannani said as per AP.

Nasser Kannani stated that Iran has no other information than the details shared by American media. Calling it a "contradictory attitude," Kannani stressed that the West has condemned the actions of the attacker and was "glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs." Notably, writer Salman Rushdie has faced death threats for "The Satanic Verses" for over three decades. Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa against the author and called for his death.

Belgian MP Darya Safai claimed that Rushdie's attacker, Hadi Matar held a fake driver's license. Taking to her Twitter handle, Darya Safai stated that Hadi Madar used a fake driver's licence bearing the name 'Hassan Mughniyah'. In her tweet, she pointed out that Hassan Nasrallah is Hezbollah's current leader while Imad Mughniyeh was a senior Hezbollah official close to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani.

#Rushdie ‘s attacker, Hadi Matar, used this fake driver's license.



His fake identity was "Hassan Mughniyah," a reminder of Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah official close to Iran's IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/n5VDCzTikK — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) August 13, 2022

More about attack on Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a man who ran towards the stage as the author was about to begin his lecture in New York. Following the attack, he has been undergoing treatment in the hospital and has been "taken off the ventilator". Another author Aatish Taseer revealed that Salman Rushdie was able to speak. According to Salman Rushdie's agent, the attack damaged his liver, nerves in his arms were severed and could likely lose an eye. The suspect, Hadi Matar was charged in court with attempted murder and second-degree assault for attacking Salman Rushdie. In court, he pleaded not guilty to the attack.

(Inputs from AP)

Image: AP