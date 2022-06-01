Iran Denounces IAEA Report On Tehran's Undeclared Nuclear Sites; Calls For 'correction'

Iran on Tuesday has criticised the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog’s report about undeclared nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic, calling it “not fair and balanced”. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had said in a report, published Monday, that it estimated Tehran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit which is mentioned in Iran nuclear deal 2015 including several other nations. However, Tehran condemned the UN agency’s report and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters that the findings do not reflect reality.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IAEA claimed that “as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms.” But, the limit mentioned in the 2015 deal signed between the Islamic Republic and world leaders was set at 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kilograms of Uranium. UN nuclear watchdog went on to say that Tehran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67% limit in the deal.

Irked by IAEA’s report, Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday, “Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA”.

“It's not a fair and balanced report," Khatibzadeh said, while adding, “We expect this path to be corrected."

IAEA has questions which were ‘not clarified’ by Iran

In the report, the UN nuclear watchdog said that it still had questions which are “not clarified” regarding the nuclear material which was previously found at three sites in Iran including in Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad. IAEA said that the mentioned sites were not declared by Iran as having hosted nuclear activities.

Furthermore, the agency noted that the years-long efforts to get Iranian authorities to explain the presence of nuclear material remained unsuccessful in providing any answers to its questions.

Notably, Iran and IAEA had penned down an agreement only in March on an approach for resolving the issue of the sites. The same issue has created hurdles in the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Iran deal signed in 2015. In 2018, the accord fell into uncertainty when former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and re-imposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. The deal had provided the Islamic Republic relief from the sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

Now, US President Joe Biden’s administration has said that it backs Washington’s return to the nuclear accord including lifting crucial sanctions from Iran. However, the present administration has rejected Iran’s demand to reverse Trump’s designation on a terrorism blacklist of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

