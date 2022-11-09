Iran Deploys Cavalry Police To Quell Anti-hijab Protests Despite Mounting Fatalities

Iran's government is taking all possible measures to suppress the anti-hijab protests in the country following Mahsa Amini's death. The deployment of mounted police is the recent development to curtail protestors. Women of all ages have taken to the streets to stand for Mahsa Amini and women's rights, she lost her life after being held by the morality police for not wearing the hijab properly.

An unusual move taken by Iran authorities, where police officials on horseback are seen on streets in videos posted on social media. The special unit of the mounted police was seen standing in front of a row of Iranian national flags on a major road in the northwestern neighbourhood of Sadeghiyeh. The 'Asvaran' or mounted police was created in 2013. It has Arabian and Turkoman horses and usually comes out during parades so, it is not common for it to be deployed during protests.

Warning: Disturbing



At least 16 people were reportedly killed yesterday amid protests in Khash, Sistan and Baluchistan province, where the government continues to deploy lethal force to quell protests.⁰#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی

pic.twitter.com/Le7gu7jk3H — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) November 5, 2022

Iran Protests: Justice for Mahsa Amini

Mahsa Amini, an Iranian of Kurdish origin, passed away on September 16 just after three days of arrest which ignited nationwide protests. The Iranian authorities had taken direct shots at the protestors using live ammunition like birdshot, tear gas, and even paintballs. According to the Iran government, these protests are considered riots and hence they are trying to shush these young women who are standing up for their rights. The internet is down in places to stop people from gathering and mass arrests have become a normal routine. The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights shared that, at least 186 people have been killed by the security forces in the crackdown. Despite this, the Iranian women have not stopped and are continuing their protest by removing and burning their head coverings, chanting anti-regime slogans, and confronting security forces on the street.

In order to express solidarity with the anti-hijab movement in Iran, six Muslim women in Kerala burnt hijab. It took place in Kozhikode during a seminar organised by Kerala Yukthivadi Sangam titled ‘Fanos-Science and Free thinking. This is the first such event reported in India in support of the Iranian women who are standing against the Islamic theocracy’s strict diktats on wearing the veil.