Iran Displays Locally Made Ballistic, Cruise Missiles Named After Slain Leaders

Despite escalated warnings from the US, the Islamic Republic of Iran showcased a surface-to-surface ballistic missile and cruise missile on August 20. Marking the National Defense Industry Day, the country unveiled the two missiles along with other defence developments. The tension between Iran and the US have flared since the Trump administration pulled out of a nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed sanction on the middle eastern nation.

Read: UN Chief Guterres To Meet Mike Pompeo To Discuss Fresh Sanctions On Iran

Named after slain leaders

According to the Associated Press, the missiles are named after slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad international airport in January. According to a semi-official Iranian news agency, the “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,400-kilometer (870-mile). While, the state TV reported that the “Martyr Abu Mahdi” naval cruise missile has a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) range.

“The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1,000 km,” Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech.

In addition, the “Martyr Hajj Qassem” missile also has the advantage of being undetectable. As per Iranian state TV, the missile was not intercepted by a defence system during its a previous test.

Read: Iran's President Rouhani Says US 'humiliated' By Rejection Of UN Arms Embargo Extension

Only last week, the United Nations rejected the indefinite extension of an arms embargo on Iran. As per reports, only two votes in favour of the resolution were recorded in the 15-member council, while two rejected the resolution and 11 remained absent. The United States needed nine votes in favour for the adoption of the resolution, but it all seemed impossible even before the members went in to vote as Russia and China, the two permanent members, had already expressed their dissatisfaction with the draft text. According to reports, the embargo was due to expire in October this year, which the United States wanted to be extended indefinitely.

Read: Iran Hails UN Security Council's Decision On Arms Embargo, Takes Jibe At US

Read: Iran's President Rouhani Says US 'humiliated' By Rejection Of UN Arms Embargo Extension

Images credit: AP