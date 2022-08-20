Iran Drops Demand To Delist IRGC From US' FTO List As Nuclear Talks Continue: Report

In a major development on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popularly dubbed the Iran Nuclear Deal, Tehran has officially dropped its demand for the US to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, CNN reported, citing a senior Biden administration official.

In its final draft to the EU, Iran, reportedly did not raise the said demand and, now, it is being viewed as a major step taken by the Iranian government towards reviving the nuclear deal, which the US left in 2018.

The official said that the latest letter sent by Iran to the EU makes no mention of the IRGC's removal from the US's terrorist blacklist. He further noted that the US had repeatedly and consistently rejected the demand. "So if we are closer to a deal, that's why," he said.

The official, as per the CNN report, stated that US President Biden has been firm and consistent regarding Iran's demands to remove Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps from the terrorism designation. He also stated that Biden would not approve the deal if it did not meet the US's national security interests. He added that while the deal is closer than it was two weeks ago, the outcome remains 'uncertain' as there are "some gaps" remaining.

What is IRGC the US recognises as a terror organisation?

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, also known as the "Army of Guardians of the Islamic Revolution", is a branch of the Iranian Army. The group was founded on orders given by the first supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini. The main task of the IRGC is to protect the country's Islamic republic political system.

The IRGC is designated as a terrorist organization by the governments of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. Earlier in 2019, then-President Donald Trump had designated IRGC on its "Foreign Terrorist Organization" list, and in April this year, Biden also announced his final decision to keep IRGC on the terror blacklist.

Iranian Nuclear Deal

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, providing relief from sanctions to Tehran in exchange for restricting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme. But in 2018, the deal was pushed into uncertainty after the US, under then President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the pact and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran. In the months that followed, Tehran significantly ramped up its nuclear activities and it has taken several months of negotiations to restore the deal. The US move was heavily condemned by Russia, who also accused Washington of violating the JCPOA and said the US' action had brought international discredit to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).

Later, Russia announced that, unlike the US, President Putin will never abandon the JCPOA and will remain open to talks with other members of the 2015 Nuclear Deal. It is worth noting here that, after the US left the JCPOA, Russia saw this as an opportunity to develop good relations and closer ties with Iran through the nuclear deal. However, now, US President Joe Biden on various occasions has shown his readiness to bring the US back to the Iran nuclear deal.

(Image: AP)