Iran: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 Hits Province Of Kermanshah

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rocked the province of Kermanshah in western Iran on August 9, according to a news agency reported. The calamity struck the Gilan-e Gharb county in the province. No immediate information of the casualties or the scale of the damage was given out yet, Iranian state TV reported.

Earlier, in May, the same magnitude of Earthquake (5.1) had jolted the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad in western Iran, the US Geological Survey reported. Iran's State broadcasters had cited the Tehran University's Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute as saying that the earthquake occurred at 13:41 hours local time at a depth of 10 kilometers. According to several reports, Iran sits on major fault lines and has been prone to frequent temblors of the varying magnitude of Earthquakes.

40 aftershocks rattled rural region

Last year, an area spanning over 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran known as the Azerbaijan province was rocked at 2:17 am, Iran’s seismological center had reported, a state media report confirmed. As many as 40 aftershocks rattled the rural region in the Alborz Mountains, prompting panic and fear among the residents that rushed out of their homes in the middle of the might. The calamity had injured at least 312 people and over 13 people were hospitalized.

(Image Credit: AP/ Representative Image)