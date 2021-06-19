Ebrahim Raisi Replaces Hassan Rouhani As Iran Prez; Know About Hardline Judiciary Chief

Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline head of Iran’s judiciary, is set to become the country’s new president as he won the elections in a landslide victory. According to the Associated Press, the initial results showed that Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the contest, which is a huge 14.5 million more than his nearest rival. The official results are still to be published on Saturday, however, it appears that Raisi secured well over 50 per cent of the vote, avoiding the need for a run-off.

Raisi was also hailed as the new president after his three main rivals congratulated him even before the initial results were disclosed. In a televised speech, Iran’s outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani also said that his successor had been elected in the previous day’s vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi. Rouhani congratulated the “people on their choice”. He said that his official congratulations will come later, but Rouhani also added that the country knows who got enough votes in this election and who is elected by the people.

The other two ultraconservative candidates - Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi - explicitly congratulated Raisi. Hashemi said, “I congratulate ... Raisi, elected by the nation”. Rezai, on the other hand, said that he hoped Raisi could build “a strong and popular government to solve the country’s problems”.

The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati also offered his congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi. He said, “I hope your administration provides causes for pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, improves the economy and life with comfort and welfare for the great nation of Iran”.

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Raisi is Iran's top judge and holds ultra-conservative views. He would be the first serving president of the Islamic Republic already sanctioned by the US government even before acquiring the office. The 60-year-old cleric has been linked to past executions of political prisoners. But he has presented himself as the best person to fight corruption and solve Iran’s economic problems.

Raisi is fiercely loyal to Iran's ruling clerics and he is believed to be close to the 81-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ultimate political power in Iran. He has also been named in Iranian media as a possible successor to Khamenei. He would take over from moderate Rouhani at a time the Islamic republic is seeking to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with major powers and free itself from punishing US sanctions that have driven a painful economic downturn.

Meanwhile, it is imperative to note that several Iranians and rights groups have pointed to Raisi’s role in the mass executions of political prisoners in the 1980s. He was one of four judges who oversaw death sentences for about 5,000 prisoners, according to Amnesty International. Iran, on the other hand, has never acknowledged the mass executions and Raisi has never addressed the allegations about his role in them.

(With inputs from AP)