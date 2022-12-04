Iran Executes 4 People Accused Of Working With Israeli Intelligence Agencies

Iran and Isreal are known as one of the major archnemesis of the Middle East. Over the years both countries have accused each other of sending spies. On Sunday the Iranian authorities executed 4 people accused of spying in Iran. The Iranian state news agency IRNA claimed that the four people were accused of working for Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Agency. The IRNA also reported that three other accused have received significant amount of prison sentences.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced that a network of people associated with the Israeli agency was arrested, According to the Iranian authorities that the members had previous criminal records, and the authorities also claimed that those executed had tried to “disrupt the country’s security.” The arrest and the execution that followed came after it was reported that the Iranian administration has detained numerous foreign nationals from different countries. The arrests are more frequent amidst the growing unrest that has engulfed the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to the Iranian authorities, the network of members, “stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them.”

The alleged spies had weapons and got paid in cryptocurrency

According to IRNA, the alleged spies were getting paid in the form of cryptocurrencies from Mossad and were found carrying weapons. The state news agency identified the executed prisoners as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi, and Manouchehr Shahbandi. The other three members who have not been identified have received 5 to 10 years in prison.

In January, it was Israel that claimed that it has raided an Iranian spy ring. The Israeli authorities accused the Iranian ring was recruiting Israeli women via social media. The women were being used to gather sensitive information from Israel. The saga didn’t stop there, in July, Iran claimed that it arrested armed members linked to Mossad who was trying to infiltrate the country from its western borders.