Iran Fears 'maximum Failure' Of The US Stance On Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, stated that e US administration must realise that continuing to follow former President Donald Trump's strategy will only result in "maximum failure." He told a weekly press conference on Monday that the US should come to Vienna with a real agenda for continuing talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and fulfilling its commitments under it, according to Xinhua news agency.

"Washington can't wait forever"

In response to US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley's remarks that Washington can't wait forever for Tehran to decide whether or not to restart the JCPOA talks, Khatibzadeh said Washington was the one who pulled out of the agreement, violated the resolution, and threatened those who tried to implement it with punishment.

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have conveyed clear statements concerning the nuclear talks' continuation, the spokesperson said that the talks must protect the Iranian people's interests within the JCPOA framework. The window of opportunity for Washington will only be available for a short time, according to the spokesman, who expressed hope that US authorities would figure out how to keep their promises under the agreement.

Following the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018, Iran and the other five JCPOA parties began talks about reviving the agreement. After six rounds of discussions, the parties have said that major differences exist between Iran and the United States about the deal's reinstatement.

Vienna talks will not continue for another two-three months

Biden has stated that he wants to reintegrate Washington into the accord, but talks in Vienna, which began in April, have stopped since Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's ultra-conservative president, was elected in June. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, accused Biden's administration of making the same demands as his predecessor in talks to resurrect the agreement at the end of August. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday that the Vienna talks will not continue for another two or three months. Tehran wants the US to withdraw all sanctions it has imposed on it since 2017.

Image- @SKhatibzadeh/Twitter