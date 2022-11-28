Iran Filmmaker Barred From Coming To India For IFFI Over Support To Anti-hijab Protests

The Iranian film industry is also facing the brunt of the violent crackdown of the anti-hijab protests by the administration. On Sunday, an Iranian filmmaker was prevented from attending a film festival in India by the authorities. According to Variety, Iranian Filmmaker Reza Dormishian was invited to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2022) in Goa. He was invited to accompany a film he produced called “A Minor”. The film which was directed by Dariush Mehrjui was played on Thursday and Friday at the festival.

Reza is known for posting in support of the anti-government protests in Iran which erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Earlier this week,the filmmaker made a post on Instagram and wrote, “I would die for a strand of hair of Iranian people; I would die for the youth that is blown away by the wind; from Balochistan to Kurdistan. What is my curfew worth!”

According to Variety, Reza’s passport was confiscated by the Iranian authorities at the airport and a source close to the filmmaker said, “He was referred to the court of law for prosecution.” However, it is not clear if the Iranian filmmaker was arrested or not.

Iran’s history of crackdown on filmmakers

Even before the anti-hijab protests erupted in Iran in September, the country has a long history of curtailing the rights of the filmmaking community. According to Variety, in July two filmmakers named Mohammad Rosoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad were detained for posting against the Iranian authorities on social media. After the two arrests, another Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was arrested after inquiring about his peers.

In November, filmmakers Farnaz Jurabchian and Mohammadreza Jurabchian who were the co-directors of the documentary 'Silent House' were barred from traveling, when their documentary premiered at the IDFA in the Netherlands. Filmmaker Mani Haghighi had his passport confiscated in October for the same reasons. Haghighi was about to board a flight to attend the BFI London Film Festival before he was stopped by the Iranian administration.