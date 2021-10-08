Iran FM Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Visits Lebanon, Says Talks With Saudi On 'good Path'

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking charge of office has offered to help Lebanon by building new power plants. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib in Beirut. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he asserted that the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on a "good path", according to AP.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his visit in Lebanon met Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut from Moscow on Wednesday, October 6. He stated that the Iranian side has initiated "new constructive ideas" in the last meeting held between Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to AP. He further added that the nuclear talks that have been halted since June will begin soon. "Regarding Iranian-Saudi negotiations, a good path is being paved," Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bouhabib.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also discussed with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun. The Iranian FM congratulated Aoun on the formation of Lebanon’s new government. Taking to Twitter, Iran Foreign Ministry informed that the Iranian FM reaffirmed Iran's "strong backing" for Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also met Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri. After meeting Berri, Abdollahian underscored that they have "evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations", according to AP. Furthermore, he congratulated Berri on the formation of government in Lebanon. Iran’s FM Amir-Abdollahian during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and international issues.

Iran-Saudi Arabia relations

The Iranian and Saudi Arabia authorities met last month, which marked the first meeting after the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi assumed office. An Iraqi official told The Associated Press that the countries have agreed "on a roadmap, including diplomatic representation" between the two sides. The relations between the two countries deteriorated in 2016 when Saudi Arabia removed its diplomats after protesters attacked the Saudi Arabia embassy in Tehran. Speaking about the nuclear deal talks, Amir-Abdollahian asserted that Iran was "full ready" to return to the agreement. He added that Iran would return to the deal if the sanctions that have been imposed on Iran are lifted.

