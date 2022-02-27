Iran FM Says Tehran Is Ready To Revive 2015 Nuclear Accord If West Shows Real Will

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Iran is ready to quickly conclude an agreement and revive the 2015 nuclear accord once negotiations in Vienna, Austria are concluded. On Saturday, the Foreign Minister stated on Twitter that they are seriously analysing the drought of agreement and that the Western parties are aware of Iran's red lines.

He further stated that he is ready to close a deal right now should the West show real will. Amir-Abdollahian stated on Wednesday that the negotiations had reached a critical and significant point. He expressed optimism that the remaining sensitive and critical problems will be settled with realism from the Western side in the coming days.

Seriously reviewing draft of the agreement.



Had a phone call w @JosepBorrellF today, & Mr Bagheri is in contact w Mr Mora. All trying to reach a good deal.



Our red lines are made clear to western parties.



Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) February 26, 2022

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), resumed after a short break earlier in February, but despite statements of significant progress in the talks, no breakthroughs have been announced so far. Iran, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia are all parties to the talks, which began in April last year.

The US is not engaging in face-to-face discussions with Tehran

The United States is merely a spectator. Both Tehran and Washington have been accusing each other of delaying the process, claiming that there is limited time left before all attempts to repair the agreement are useless. The US is not engaging in face-to-face discussions with Tehran and the European Union is acting as the negotiator between Iran and US negotiators, according to Radio Free Europe.

European and Russian representatives believe that the effort to bring the US back into the pact after then-President Donal Trump withdraw the JCPOA in 2018 is "nearing completion", according to Sputnik. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated on February 20 that he has no concerns that the agreement will be fully restored in its original shape.

The nuclear programme is being developed for peaceful purposes

Last Monday, an anonymous European Union negotiator voiced optimism that the JCPOA would be ready in the next two weeks or less, claiming that most of the issues have already been agreed upon. Iran has stated many times that its nuclear programme is being developed for peaceful purposes and that it has no aspirations to build nuclear weapons.

Image: AP