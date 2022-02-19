Iran FM, UN Chief Discuss Nuclear Talks, Afghanistan & Yemen Crisis In Munich

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and UN Secretary-General António Guterres met to discuss the ongoing talks on reviving the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal-- the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They also talked about the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan. As per a report by Tasnim News Agency, Amir Abdollahian said that regular talks and consultations have aided in bringing the two sides' viewpoints closer together.

He discussed the Vienna talks on JCPOA negotiations and removing Iran's sanctions and said that while progress has been made in the Vienna talks, the other side (the USA) has yet to make important political decisions and demonstrate commitment in practice on several crucial topics, as well as the importance of safeguarding Iran's rights and interests.

Amir Abdollahian calls for inclusive administration in Afghanistan

Amir Abdollahian stated that building an inclusive administration in Afghanistan with involvement from all political groups is critical in resolving the country's challenges. The senior diplomat also expressed concern over the continued influx of Afghan refugees into Iran, as well as Afghanistan's exposure to the perils of terrorism, refugees, and drug production and trafficking, all of which threaten the region's and world's stability and security, according to Tasnim. He emphasised the importance of increasing UN support and UNHCR services to Afghanistan's neighbours, particularly Iran.

Guterres expressed his delight at the chance to meet with Iran's foreign minister in person and discuss ideas. The UN chief said that they also believe that the Afghan government should be truly inclusive, and feel that a single-ethnic administration is no solution to Afghanistan's challenges, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The UN Secretary-General said that the United Nations is aware that humanitarian aid supplied to Iran is limited and insufficient, emphasising the need to boost and deepen global support and assistance to Iran for Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, as well as the need of pursuing this problem.

Iran FM on Yemen crisis

Meanwhile, concerning the current situation in Yemen, Amir Abdollahian said that the situation has reached a crucial juncture and that political measures to settle the crisis and prevent the country's humanitarian issue should be prioritised.

He also emphasised the importance of the UN Secretary-General's role in this respect, as well as the need to resolve the Yemeni problem and put an end to the country's aggression and war.

(Image: @UANI/Twitter/AP)