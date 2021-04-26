Iran FM Zarif's Leaked Tape Reveals Revolutionary Guard, Supreme Leader Set Policies

In a massive revelation through a leaked audiotape regarding the veiled power struggles of Iranian leaders, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the nation’s Revolutionary Guard call the ultimate shots and overruled several governmental decisions and dismissing their advice. As per New York Times report, in one extraordinary moment on the tape that surfaced on April 25, Zarif disconnected from the reverential official line on General Qassem Soleimani the commander of the Guard’s elite Quds Force, the foreign-facing arm of Iran’s security apparatus, who was killed by the United States in January 2020.

Further, as per the report, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Soleimani undermined Zarif on several instances while working with Russia to sabotage the nuclear pact between Iran and the world powers while adopting policies towards the Syrian war that contradicted Iranian interests. In the three-hour taped conversation that was reportedly part of an oral history project documenting the work of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani administration, Zarif made the remarks.

He said, “In the Islamic Republic, the military field rules...I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy.” Notably, the audio was leaked at a critical moment for Iran as the nation is in talks with the US and other Western countries for a possible return to the nuclear pact as talks through intermediates have been taking place in Geneva. NYT also said that it remains unclear what impact will the revelations of the call make on Zarif’s position in Iran.

How did it leak?

The call between Zarif and the economist Saeed Leylaz, as the Iranian Foreign Minister said in the call many times, was not meant for publication. However, a copy of the audiotape was leaked to the London-based Persian news channel Iran International that first reported on the recording and then shared it with the NYT.

In the conversation that revealed the behind-the-scenes power struggle, Zarif can be heard confirming that was reportedly long suspected that his role as the representative of the Islamic Republic on the global stage is majorly constricted. Zarif also admits that the decisions are primarily dictated by the supreme leader or, more frequently, the Revolutionary Guard.

What did the Iranian Foreign Ministry say?

Further, even Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not dispute the credibility of the recording but rather questioned the motive behind the leak. As per the report, a spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh called the uncovering of the audiotape “unethical police” and said that the part of the entire call did not showcase Zarif’s remarks in its entirety that reportedly also included the respect and love for Soleimani.

Zarif’s remarks about Soleimani

Reportedly, in the leaked portions, Zarif can be heard praising Soleimani while acknowledging their combined work in the prelude to the United States invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. Noting the assassination of Solemiani directed by former US President Donald Trump, Zarif said that it was a major setback for the Islamic Republic, more damaging than if it had wiped out an entire city in an attack.

However, the Iranian foreign minister, then even said that some of Soleimani’s actions did impact the country adversely such as his moves against the Iran Nuclear Deal 2015 with Western nations and magnifying the issue of convincing Russia for the deal.

Impact of the leak

As the call was leaked on Sunday, by April 25 night, Zarif’s critics were calling for his resignation and said that he had threatened Iran’s national security by uncovering the inner politic in the country to the world. In a major setback for the Iranian Foreign Minister, even his allies expressed concern that the comments could further influence the presidential elections in late June and potentially harm the candidates from the reform faction that Zarif is associated with.

Image credits: AP