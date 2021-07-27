Iran Forces Arrest Network Of Agents; Seizes Cache Of Weapons Amidst Water Crisis Protests

Iran security forces said they arrested dissidents working for Israel and seized a cache of weapons on July 27, Tuesday. The Iranian armed forces claimed that the weapons were expected to be used during the clashes sparked by water shortages in the Islamic Republic. According to the state media, the government has accused the network of armed agents to have contributed to the unrest in the streets during which the security forces opened fire.

An Intelligence ministry official under the condition of anonymity alleged that the arrested network of agents was a part of "Mossad operatives" who are generally infringed into the country to participate and fuel urban riots and assassinations. However, he refused to divulge further details about the alleged agents. Nevertheless, the agency mentioned that the seized weapons included pistols, grenades, assault rifles, and ammunition. The anonymous Intelligence official also added that the weapons were used to "provoke clashes during protests."

The Iranian water crisis

For several weeks, Iran has been grappling with protests that are raging on the streets of Khuzestan as a response to the severe water crisis. The demonstrations spread from the southwestern Iranian province to other regions and on July 26, people took to the streets of the capital city of Tehran. During an interview with Media Line, spokesperson for the Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement, Abdul Rahman al-Heidari told that people have started protesting because they don't have enough water to drink or to provide for their livestock. He explained that the Ahwazi people have suffered the Iranian police water diversion for over nine years, which has led to the drying up of the Karkheh River and adjacent marshlands in the Khuzestan province. This has not only led people to migrate to other cities but also killed thousands of livestock, birds, and fishes. Additionally, severe drought and high temperatures due to global warming have also contributed to the drying up of water resources in the country.

Iranians have been dependent on bottled water over the years, claimed Hamid Mtasher, founder of the Al-Ahwaz Liberal Party. Wells and creeks in villages and towns have dried up forcing people to leave their residence and migrate to the city, he added. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Hawizeh marshes have also drained out as an outcome of the parched Karkheh river, Mtasher added.

Iran authorities respond with a heavy hand

The agitated demonstrators have taken to the streets since July 15 in the country capital, Tehran, to protest against the Iranian government to protest water shortages. Iranian authorities responded to the protest by using live ammunition and deployed unlawful forces to crush mostly peaceful protests taking place across the southern province of Khuzestan, Amnesty International confirmed on Friday. At the time, at least eight demonstrators and bystanders had been killed by the Iranian forces.

(Image input: AP)