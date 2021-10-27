Iran Gas Stations Hit By Cyberattack; Enraged Motorists Stranded In Long Queues Protest

A cyberattack that targeted gas stations across Iran on Tuesday caused a major shutdown, leaving the motorists stranded in long queues for several hours as the government-issued electronic cards became non-operational. While it remains unclear what caused the major compromise and breach of security at the pumps that deliver subsidized fuel to the Iranians, the state media reported that the incident was aimed at directly challenging Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran’s State television on Tuesday, October 26, confirmed the incident, citing an unnamed official from Iran’s National Security Council.

Associated Press reports that a long line of angry commuters waited in cars late on Tuesday to get the fuel as the stations suddenly closed down. The country’s oil ministry officials called for an “emergency meeting” to resolve the technical problem, according to Tehran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency, which called the technical disruption as ‘cyberattack’. The agency stated that the government-issued card punched in to buy fuel through the machines on Tuesday flashed back an error code with a message: “Cyberattack 64411.” The digits displayed on the machines are reportedly associated with Iran’s hotline that runs through Khamenei's office. The phone line handles questions about Islamic law.

“I have been waiting a couple of hours for the gas stations to reopen so that I can fill up," a motorcyclist who gave his name only as Farzin told Associated Press. "There is no fuel wherever I go.”

Farsi-language satellite channels on Tuesday broadcasted footage of drivers protesting in Isfahan, a major Iranian city, with electronic billboards that read: “Khamenei! Where is our gas?” “Free gas in Jamaran gas station,” referring to the supreme leader’s house address. The digits “64411” also mirrored an attack in July targeting Iran's railroad system, according to Tehran’s state news outlets.

Iran's Supreme Leader slams normalization of ties with Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier condemned regional states for attempting to normalize the ties with Israel, the Iranian state's official news agency IRNA reported. Labelling normalization of relations with Tel Aviv as "a great sin and mistake," Iran's Khamenei asked the governments to turn away from the anti-Islamic movement and make amends for their 'big blunders'. Further, in the context of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, he called for Muslim states to unite to "restore Palestinian rights." With the attendance of key Iranian leaders, Khamenei made the remarks on the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, as he stressed that the main indicator for the unity of Muslims would be the issue of Palestine, "and the more serious is spent on the restoration of the rights of the Palestinians, the stronger the Islamic unity will become," Khamenei said.