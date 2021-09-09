Iran In Contact With Taliban To Form 'inclusive' Govt In Afghanistan, Says IRGC Commander

Days after the Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reiterated that Tehran has been making all efforts to make an "inclusive" government in Afghanistan, reported Sputnik. According to the general, the Taliban-ruled government has the power to reflect the country's ethnic and demographic composition. The "inclusive" statement from the commander came at a time when the Taliban announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan including US-designated terrorists.

One of the key posts which were proffered to Sirajuddin Haqqani, which was of an interim minister of Taliban-led-Afghanistan. Notably, Haqqani was the same person who was involved in a series of bombings in Kabul in 2008. Also, the US accused him of plotting the assassination of then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai. The report said that the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier-General Esmail Qaani, has cleared the country's stance over the Taliban-ruled government as he said Tehran was "not surprised" by the dramatic development in the war-torn country. He confirmed Tehran's continuous engagement with the extremist group since it took over the country.

Lawmakers reiterated to ensure rights of Afghan citizens in the Taliban regime

While explaining the developments during the closed-door meeting with IRGC Commandor, MP Seyyed Nizamuddin Mousavi said the lawmakers agreed to maintain security on the Afghan-Iranian border. However, he said that the lawmakers reiterated to ensure the rights of the Afghan citizens in the Taliban-ruled regime. Meanwhile, the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused the United States of trying to pitch Shiite Iran against the Sunni world. It is worth mentioning that 90% of Afghanistan's population is Muslim of which 10% of them practice Shia Islam. While the Taliban practice Sunni Islam.

Determination of the lakhs of Afghan people is finally accomplished: IRGC Commander

While speaking to reporters after the closed-door meeting, Qaani said Iran was always ready to help the "inclusive" government formed by the Talibani group. "It is the determination of the lakhs of Afghan people is finally accomplished after such a long war. The new government would help Afghanistan to follow the path of success and new achievements," said IRGC Commander Qaani. Meanwhile, a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the people in tatters. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed.

(Image Credit: AP)