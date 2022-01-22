Iran In Talks With Russia To Construct New Units At Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant: Reports

Iran is currently holding talks with Russia on constructing new units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, as per Press TV reports. The construction of new units is adhering to Iran’s plans to generate at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity through nuclear energy, the media report stated citing a spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Kamalvandi was quoted as saying, “The Russians can contribute a very good part at this program. It has been discussed by the two presidents and we are expecting to exchange delegations in the very near future in order to implement the new projects”.

According to the AEOI official, one of Iran’s planned nuclear projects with Russia will cost around USD 5 billion. As per Sputnik, the construction of power units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is the largest joint project by Russia and Iran. The first block of the nuclear power plant is completed in cooperation with Russia and was linked to Iran’s national power grid in September 2011. Reportedly, the second block is currently ongoing, while a contract for the construction of a third power unit has been signed.

Iran, Russia can create synergy in their cooperation to fight back US

The Press TV report comes just days after Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi asserted that Tehran and Moscow can combine their efforts in withstanding the pressure from the US, during his two-day visit to Moscow. According to Sputnik, Raisi met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. He underlined that Iran is ready for “strategic” relations with Moscow, which would not depend on short-term factors.

"Amid external extraordinary conditions, when there is opposition to the unilateral actions of the West, including the United States, we can create synergy in our cooperation," Raisi told Putin, as per Sputnik.

The Iranian President went on to note that the sanctions by the US and other Western nations are futile in hindering Iran’s development. During the meeting, Raisi said that Iran has been resisting the US for more than 40 years now. He added that his country will not stop development and progress because of sanctions or threats, even though Iran is now making efforts to have the sanctions lifted.

