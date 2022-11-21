Iran Intensifies Military Crackdown In Kurdish Cities, Rights Group Claims 3 People Killed

Iran's religious rulers have tried to suppress anti-government protests in the country's Kurdish area by deploying troops that killed 3 demonstrators on November 20 as per rights groups. The nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September have taken a more intense turn in some of the areas where the majority of Kurdish Iranian lives.

After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, the latest deadly protest is the biggest challenge faced by the country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to the Olso-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 342 people dead, half a dozen have already been sentenced to death, and more than 15,000 arrested. During the crackdown, two of the prominent actors in Iran Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained by the rulers for 'provocative' social media posts to support anti-hijab protests.

Islamic Republic's suppression continues

There are more cases of repression that have been witnessed in the Kurdish area. According to the Norway-based rights group, “The government’s repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians”. As stated by Iran Human Rights earlier, approximately 123 in Sistan-Baluchistan and 32 in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan have lost their lives, and at least 22 protesters have been killed in 31 provinces. The activists in Iran have accused the security forces of carrying secret burials of protestors they have killed to prevent more violence from flaring at their funerals.

Hengaw stated, “Last night, after (IRGC) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces, attacked Shahid Gholi Pur hospital in Bukan, they seized Shahryar Mohammadi’s body and buried him secretly, (the forces) opened fire on his family and inflicted injuries on at least five of them." Another incident has been reported where a young man Kamal Ahmadpour was shot dead by the security forces and later hundreds of mourners were seen marching near Mahabad in West Azerbaijan province for his funeral on November 19. On the Twitter account Hengaw, tormenting facts are being shared by the group. Hengaw group has shared with AFP, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s forces have significantly increased the use of lethal weapons in attacks on protesters in the past five days.”

The Ministry of Foreign affairs of Iran has hit out at the deliberate silence of the foreign entities which is promoting the chaos and violence in the country. Further, it added, “It is the duty of the international community and international assemblies to condemn the recent terrorist acts in Iran and not to provide a safe haven for extremists." Iran accused western nations that run Persian-language media which has fomented the unrest, including Britain.