Iran International TV Channel Forced To Leave London After Threats From Iranian Agents

Iran International TV channel has been forced to close its London studios and move broadcasting to Washington DC, after a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the UK Police. According to a report published by Iran International, the station will continue to operate from its offices in the US.

The development came after the media house received threats to the point that operating from London became difficult as employees were also at risk. Earlier in November, the channel was warned that its staff was under severe threat from Iranian agents. The UK Police had also taken steps to strengthen the security around the network’s office in the area.

Why did Iran International TV Channel move its London studios to Washington?

After anti-hijab protests occurred in Iran last September, the channel's broadcaster gained significant popularity. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened Iran International and other Persian broadcasters based abroad for covering the protests when the government blocked the Internet to deny the population news and information.

Earlier in December, the UK government had promised that London-based Iranian journalists would be prosecuted following repeated threats by the Islamic Republic against Iran International's reporters. UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said during a session in Parliament on December 13 that Iranian journalists were being protected by the British police and that the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), in partnership with the Home Office, has taken the initiative to help the news channel run.

"The UK remains absolutely determined to ensure that Iran does not intimidate people within this country." "We will always stand up to the aggression from foreign nations," he noted, adding, "We will absolutely not tolerate threats, particularly towards journalists who are highlighting what is going on in Iran, or indeed any other individual living in the UK."

