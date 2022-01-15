Iran Launches 'cost-efficient' Solid-fuel Satellite Carrier Rocket Into Space: Report

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket into space last week, the country's state-owned news agency, IRNA reported. Iran announced last month that it had launched a rocket carrying three gadgets into space, but did not specify if any of the objects had entered Earth's orbit. At the time, the US' State Department expressed alarm about Iran's space launches, claiming that they represent a substantial proliferation danger in relation to Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

The recent launches coincide with talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Iran's shattered nuclear agreement -the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - with Western powers. Iran, which has always stated that it has no desire for nuclear weapons, maintains that its satellite launches and rocket tests are not military in nature.

The latest test was a success, according to General Amirali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard's aerospace unit, IRNA reported. He further claimed that it was the first time Iran had employed a solid-fuel rocket instead of a liquid-fuel rocket. According to the media agency, Hajizadeh went on to say that Iran will build lighter rocket engines for future space ventures.

Solid-fuel rockets can be converted into mobile launchers that can be driven anywhere on a major road or rail system. Satellite carriers typically utilise liquid fuel, although solid-fuel rockets can also be used. The majority of solid-fuel rockets are used in ballistic missile systems.

Iran says composite-based satellite carrier was cost-efficient

The satellite carrier, according to the general, was composed of a composite material rather than metal, which he claimed was "cost-efficient". Hajizadeh gave a talk to a group of clerics in Qom, Iran's seminary capital. Iran is working hard to achieve its goals in the aerospace and satellite industries, he said, according to the IRNA report. Composites, on the other hand, are often more expensive to manufacture than their metal counterparts. Composites also make a rocket lighter, allowing it to launch a larger satellite or payload. The launch was, however, not shown on state television.

According to a report released on December 28 by the New Lines Institute, Iran's military space programme is gaining traction. According to another report released on December 27 by War on the Rocks, Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, intends to put a renewed emphasis on the country's space programme.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)