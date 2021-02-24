Iran Officials Should Be Charged For Downing Ukrainian Plane Last Year, Says UN Expert

After more than a year of the shooting down of a Ukrainian commercial airliner in January 2020, a United Nations (UN) human rights expert has said that high-level officials of the Islamic Republic should be charged. The UN official described the killing of all 176 passengers aboard the Boeing 737-800 that was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran as a “profound and serious indictment” of the country’s civil and military authorities.

A 45-page letter was delivered to the Iranian government by Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions. The two independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Tuesday that Iran committed several human rights violations in ‘mistakenly’ downing Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 on January 8, 2020.

Callamard and Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran have raised concerns in the aftermath of the deadly shooting that Tehran admitted to being a ‘mistake’. As per UN News, Callamard wrote to the Iranian Government in December 2020 following a six-month inquiry. However, the UN special rapporteur is yet to receive a response.

“The inconsistencies in the official explanations seem designed to create a maximum of confusion and a minimum of clarity. They seem contrived to mislead and bewilder," Callamard wrote.

“As for the mistakes that have been admitted, they suggest at minimum a reckless disregard for standard procedures and for the principles of precaution, which should have been implemented to the fullest given the circumstances and the location of the missile unit in the proximity of a civilian airfield,” she added.

Iran cited ‘human error’

Ukrainian jet was heading from Tehran to Kyiv when it was struck down by two missiles that were fired by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the military personnel mistook the civilian aircraft for a US missile. The strike had taken place when Iran-US tensions were soaring following the killing of Iranian official General Qasem Soleimani by the United States.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had previously called for 'national unity' after its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner due to 'human error'. The Iranian Civil Aviation authority said in a report on July 11, 2020, that a “failure occurred due to a human error in following the procedure” for aligning the radar and leading to a “107-degree error” in the security system.

