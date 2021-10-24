Iran Orders Criminal Probe Into Slapping Incident Involving Governor Abedin Khorram

The Islamic Republic of Iran, on Saturday, officially ordered a probe into an assault that involved newly appointed governor Brig-Gen Abedin Khorram getting slapped in public. According to a report by Iranian State Media, authorities opened a full-fledged probe into the attack that left scores of Tabriz residents in shock. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, several media reports stated that it stemmed from a ‘personal dispute’.

On Saturday, Khorram made headlines after he was slapped by an angry man during his inauguration. The incident took place in the country’s Eastern Azerbaijan province when the newly-minted governor was giving his post-election speech. A video of the incident that surfaced on the internet showed the unidentified man making his way onto the stage and swinging at the lawmaker before being stopped by security forces.

#Iran’s Provincial Governor Abedin Khoram slapped during inauguration ceremony 23/10/2021 pic.twitter.com/T2znnJ07sl — Nicole Elisei (@EliseiNicole) October 23, 2021

As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. However, the state-run IRNA news agency identified it as a personal dispute. In a report, it said that the unidentified man had once served in the Iranian Revolutionary Gaurds’ Ashoura Corps. Notably, Khorram had previously served in the IRGC and had once been kidnapped by rebel forces in Syria.

'I forgive him': Abedin Khorram on the attacker

Although the security guards immediately took the attacker off the stage, the rage show left the audience gasping. In the aftermath, Khorram returned to the stage and reckoned that he had been subjected to worse treatments and that he completely forgives the attacker.

“I do not know him of course but you should know that, although I did not want to say it, when I was in Syria I would get whipped by the enemy 10 times a day and would be beaten up. More than 10 times, they would hold a loaded gun to my head. I consider him on a par with those enemies but forgive him,” the governor was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: FreeIran/@EliseiNicole/Twitter