Iran Pins Blame On 'US Security Project' For Suicide Bombing In Afghanistan's Shia Mosque

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, 9 October blamed the United States’ “security project” for the recent suicide attack targetting a Shia mosque in Afghanistan, and triggering “ethnic agitation” in the war-ravaged country. Earlier on Friday, a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz region killed at least 46 people and wounded over 140, according to state media. The suicide bomber reportedly detonated the explosive vest amid Shia worshippers who had gathered for Friday prayers.

Following the incident, while the infamous Daesh terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack, the Iranian President issued a statement on his official website expressing his condolences and blaming the US for ‘facilitating the expansion of the activities of the Islamic State (IS) criminals. Expressing grief over the attack in the Shia mosque, Raisi offered his sympathies to the “entire human society on the martyrdom and injury" involving a huge number of people. The Friday attack is also reportedly the deadliest one since the August 26 explosion at Kabul airport that killed at least 169 Afghan and 13 US troops.

Raisi said in a statement, “This crime, which was committed at the beginning of Rabi, the month of unity among Muslims, with the aim of sowing discord among Muslims, was committed by those whose anti-human and anti-religious nature is obvious to everyone. It is no secret that the development of this takfiri terrorist movement has taken place with the support and plans of the United States, and in recent years, the United States has facilitated the expansion of the activities of ISIS criminals in Afghanistan and prevented their eradication.”

“I hereby express my concern over the continuation of terrorist acts and the combination of religious agitation with ethnic agitation, which is part of the new US security project for Afghanistan, and emphasise that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, is ready to provide full support to our Afghan brothers and sisters...,” he added.

Ever since Afghanistan was reconquered by the Taliban, the attacks of its rival terrorist affiliate, Islamic State (IS) have drastically increased. While Daesh claimed the Friday attack’s responsibility, earlier on Sunday, 3 October, 12 people lost their lives and 32 others were left wounded in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The incident earlier this week took place in a crowded place where 30 were killed and 70 injured in a mosque blast in the Afghan city Kunduz.

Blast at religious school in Khost Province kills 7

Earlier, on Wednesday, 6 October, an explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others, reported Sputnik citing a source in security forces. This incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school. The explosions across the country are coming at a time when Afghanistan is dealing with a socio-economic crisis amid Taliban rule after the extremist group marched into the capital on August 15.

IMAGE: AP