Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Vows To Revive Nuclear Deal But Refuses To 'bow Down' To West

Iran’s new ultraorthodox president and former judicial chief, Ebrahim Raisi, has officially begun his four-year-long tenure. The hardliner is now tasked with resuming a fragile nuclear deal - a significant achievement of his predecessor, pulling Iran out of a lethal health crisis, and re-establishing a balance of power in the region. On Thursday, he addressed a large crowd of supporters at his oath-taking ceremony and vowed to pull all stops to resume the JCPOA deal, but clarified that he won’t “bow” in front of the western powers.

In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran, which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, three years later, as US and Iran's relations hit rock bottom, the Trump administration pulled out of the pact and imposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The embargo not only blocked Iran’s oil exports but also restricted the supply of essentials during the COVID pandemic.

Talking about the same, Raisi, on Thursday, asserted that “sanctions against the nation of Iran must be lifted”, adding that his administration was ready to “support any diplomatic plans” that would realize the goal. But he stressed the policy saying that "pressure and sanctions” will not cause Iran to back down from following up on its “legal rights” In his inauguration speech, he also emphasized that his regime would be that of a “national consensus”.

Iran-US relations

Iran and the US have been trading barbs for decades but their relationship hit rock bottom in January 2020 after an American airstrike killed Iranian Military General Qasem Soleimani. Soon after the killing of Soleimani, who also headed IRGC, Tehran vowed revenge and even made an unsuccessful projectile strike. The US lists Iran's IRGC/ Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite military force, as a terrorist organization. In addition to tension over the nuclear deals and ideological differences, both countries are also engaged in a shadow war in the gulf.

Image: AP