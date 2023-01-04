Iran President Raisi Vows To Avenge Qasem Soleimani's Assassination On Death Anniversary

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to avenge the death of top military leader Qasem Soleimani as Iranians mark the third anniversary of his death in a US airstrike. The Iranian military leader was assassinated on January 3, 2020, and the date this year was marked by marches and ceremonies in Iran and its neighboring country Iraq. According to Iranian news agency Tasnim news, people across the country participated in rallies and conducted numerous commemorative services to pay tribute to the military commander.

The southern city of Kerman, which is also the hometown of Soleimani witnessed commemorative rallies as several mourned the death of the Iranian commander. Addressing a gathering at one of the ceremonies, the Iranian President stated that those behind the death of Soleimani “should know that retaliation is obvious”, RadioFreeEurope reported. Raisi then went on to praise Soleimani for his role in countering Islamic State extremist groups that used to operate in the region. The drone strikes that led to the death of Soleimani were ordered by then-US President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Ministry calls US administration ‘epitome of terrorism’

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement to pay an ode to the Iranian general. The ministry called the airstrike a “naked violation of the tenets and principles of international law”. The statement read, “The US government planned and carried out a terrorist attack on one of our highest-ranking officials on the soil of a third country while he was on official assignment in Iraq”. The Ministry called the US strikes another glaring example of an “organized terrorist act."

On Wednesday, the Ministry also took to Twitter to take a jab at the United States. In the tweet, the Ministry called the US administration the “epitome of terrorism”. Calling Soleimani a martyr, the Ministry tweeted, “Although the history of the US administrations is fraught with examples of supporting and cooperating with terror groups, the assassination of martyr Soleimani unmasked the face of the US state terrorism, exposing the US administration as the epitome of terrorism. #selfless”.

After the 2020 airstrike, Iran responded to the attack by launching a barrage of missiles at US bases in Iraq. Following the attack, the US military asserted that dozens of its soldiers suffered head injuries, due to the Iranian attack.