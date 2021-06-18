Iran Presidential Elections: Another Hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi Likely To Replace Rouhani

Iranians went to vote on June 18 in the presidential elections in which the hardliner conservative Shia cleric Ebrahim Raisi is viewed as all but certain to coast to victory over his competitors. As per state-linked opinion polling and analysts put protege of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi as the dominant lead in the race to presidency among other candidates that include Abdolnasser Hemmati, Mohsen Rezaei, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi along with Raisi. Even though the former Central Bank Chief Hemmati is running s presidential race’s moderate candidate but hasn’t inspired the same level of support as outgoing President Hassan Rohani.

If elected, Raisi would be the first serving president of the Islamic Republic already sanctioned by the US government even before acquiring the office. The United States sanctioned him reportedly over his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988 along with the time he was the head of Iran’s internationally denounced judiciary that has given go-ahead to the most number of executions in the world. While Iranians tipped in his favour, his victory would imply that hard-liners would be in control of the country.

Polls opened at 7 AM with Khamenei’s ceremonial vote

Iran’s presidential elections on Friday came as negotiations in Vienna are underway with the United States to protect Tehran’s crippling economy and deal with global powers even as it continues to enrich uranium to the closest point yet to weapons-grade levels. Iran presently shares a tense relationship with both the US and Israel. The polls opened at 7 AM local time for vote and Khamenei cast the ceremonial vote from Tehran where is also called on the public to participate.

“Through the participation of the people the country and the Islamic ruling system will win great points in the international arena, but the ones who benefit first are the people themselves,” Khamenei said. “Go ahead, choose and vote.” Meanwhile, Raisi was also quoted as saying, “I beg everyone, the lovely youths, and all Iranian men and women speaking any accent or language from any region and with any political views, to go and vote and cast their ballots.”

