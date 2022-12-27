Iran Prez Raisi Vows ‘no Mercy’ For 'rioters' As Anti-govt Protest Turns Crosses 100 Days

Addressing a crowd in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would show "no mercy" towards "hostile" opponents of the Islamic Republic, as Monday marked 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

Raisi called the protests and protesters "hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents". "The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured," said the ultraconservative President at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighbouring Iraq. "The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile."

Thousands of Iranians on Tuesday attended state-organised funerals for 400 soldiers killed in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. Iran’s President, meanwhile, lashed out at the United States and its allies, accusing them of fomenting anti-government protests that have been underway in Iran for over three months. Caskets with the remains of “unidentified martyrs” were draped in Iranian flags and carried in mass processions. For many Iranian families, the conflict’s painful legacy drags on in a continuous waiting for news of loved ones still “missing.”

In January, 250 Iranian soldiers killed in the 1980-1988 war were buried in similar ceremonies. Iran has been shaken by mass protests since mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. The protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, marking one of the biggest challenges to the Iranian clerical rule in over four decades.

At least 507 protesters have been killed and more than 18,500 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released figures for those killed or arrested.

Earlier in December, Iran executed two prisoners, both 23 years old and charged in connection with the mass protests. The first was Mohsen Shekari, accused by an Iranian court of blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete.

The second was Majidreza Rahnavard, whose body was left hanging from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. Authorities alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two members of its paramilitary force. The executions prompted an international outcry. Reportedly, dozens of others remain on the list for executions.

Tuesday’s funerals come just days ahead of the third anniversary of the Iranian military’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane with two surface-to-air missiles, killing all 176 people on board — a tragedy that ignited an outburst of unrest across Iran and further damaged its relations with the West.

