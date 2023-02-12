Iranian Expatriates Organise Rallies Across The World Against Draconian Regime

Iranian expatriates around the world are holding demonstrations against the draconian Iranian regime, as the anti-government protests continue to persist in the country. According to Iran International, hundreds of protestors took to the streets worldwide and organised rallies in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, etc. The protestors raised their voices against the authoritarian administration, and chanted the slogan of “Woman, Life Freedom.” Iran is currently engulfed in anti-government protests which erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

According to Iran International, the protestors in Australia conducted rallies in Adelaide and Brisbane and demanded the closure of the Iranian embassy in the country. In Auckland, New Zealand on the other hand, protestors belonging to the Iranian diaspora chanted slogans like “Woman, Life, Freedom,” and “Human Rights for Iran”. The fury of the Iranian protests also reached Sweden, where people held rallies in the national capital Stockholm and in Gothenburg. Similar rallies were also organised in Washington DC and in Denmark. Some of the visuals of these worldwide rallies are being circulated online.

Iran protest in Brisbane CBD pic.twitter.com/HMqInEw6PI — monnymous (@monnymous) February 11, 2023

Iran Marks 44 years since revolution amid worldwide protests

On Saturday, the Middle Eastern country celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Iranian Revolution. The historic revolution led to the establishment of the current Iranian regime in the country. However, the current Iranian regime is struggling with the nationwide protests. The worldwide demonstrations are also making things difficult for the Iranian government. The worldwide rallies in support of the anti-regime protests also took place in Oslo, Bologna, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Nicosia, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Vienna, Sofia, Madrid, Istanbul, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Auckland, Stockholm, and Gutenberg. According to Iran International, the Exiled Iranian Prince, Reza Pahlavi urged the protestors to make the event “the most glorious day in the calendar of the Iranian national uprising".