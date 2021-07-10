Iran Railway Company Dismisses Reports Of Cyberattack, Claims 'no Disruptions'

Iran’s national railway company on July 10 has dismissed the reports of it being hit by a major cyberattack as reports stated that hackers caused disruptions in the services across the country. Iranian local media reported the company said in a statement late Friday that trains were functioning on schedule with “no problems.” This came after a semi-official news agency in Iran, Fars reported that disruptions were caused by hackers posting fake delay messages or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.

Denial from the company came after the previous report stated that hackers had sent messages such as “long delayed because of cyberattack” or “cancelled” on the boards. Further, they also urged the passengers to call for information on a number that belonged to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Fars news agency also stated in the report that the hack led to “unprecedented chaos” at the railway stations.

Reportedly, Fars then removed its report and instead quoted the spokesperson of the state railway company Sadegh Sekri saying “the disruption” did not cause any problem for the normal functioning of the rail services.

Back in 2019, multiple delays occurred in train services due to an error in the railway company’s computer. In December of that same year, Iran’s telecommunications ministry had said that the country had defused a major cyberattack on unspecified “electronic infrastructure.” However, the officials did not provide any more details regarding the purported attack.

Unclear if attack caused any disruption in system

As per The Associated Press report, it was not immediately clear if the latest reported attack caused any disruptions in Iran’s computer and internet systems and whether it was the most recent incident in the United States and Iran’s cyber operations targeting the other. Reportedly, Iran has already disconnected most of its infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus which in Iran is believed to be a product of US-Israeli collaboration. In the late 2000s, the same virus had disrupted thousands of Iranian centrifuges in the country’s nuclear sites.

