Iran Reports 542 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours, Cases Hit All-time High

In its latest statement, Iran's health authorities reported over 39,600 active cases and 542 new deaths. The country is facing the most severe surge in COVID infections since the outbreak. Iran's fatality count has outpaced the previous record following Iran's deadliest COVID surge in November 2020, which had gripped the country, indicating the current wave. Experts say that the ongoing COVID wave in Iran is likely to worsen, and the new all-time high has pushed Iran's total caseload over 4.1 million and death toll over 94,000, which is outrightly the highest in the Middle East.

The highly contagious delta variant fuels the surge, and the crush of new cases have overwhelmed hospitals with patients in number beyond control. It reported around 6,462 new cases on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, had directed officials to deliberate on the possibility of a total national shutdown. The government, however, is unwilling to implement such a lockdown, fearing it will derail an economy reeling from years of US sanctions.

COVID vaccination in Iran

About 3.3 per cent of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. Most front-line medical workers have been jabbed with Iran's locally developed shots of the Chinese state-backed, Sinopharm vaccine that is reportedly less effective than other inoculations. Iran also imports Russia's SPUTNIK V vaccine along with the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the UN-backed COVAX pool.

Iran has promoted local production of COVID vaccines, doling out the experimental COVIran Barekat vaccine to most healthcare workers. The government has announced that its domestic vaccine granted 85% protection against SARS-CoV-2, with no further data or details disclosed.

On August 9, the country's new-inducted hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi publicly received his first dose of the COVIran Barekat jab urging public health officials to speed up the immunisation drive before winter season approached.

Image Credit: AP