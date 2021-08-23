Iran Resumes Oil & Gas Exports To War-torn Afghanistan On Taliban's Request

Iran has now resumed oil and gas exports to Afghanistan after the Taliban's request, which took complete control of the war-torn nation earlier this month. The price of gasoline in Afghanistan reached $900 per tonne last week as many panicked Afghans drove out of cities, fearing reprisals and a return to a harsh version of Islamic law the Taliban imposed when in power two decades ago. To counter the price spike, the new Taliban government asked Iran to keep the borders open for traders.

This tweet in Pashto can be translated into: "Iran resumes oil and gas exports to Afghanistan at Taliban request."

ایران د طالبانو تر غوښتنې وروسته افغانستان ته د تیلو او ګازو صادرات بیا پیل کړل. — KABUL NEWS (@kabulnewstv) August 23, 2021

Current situation in Afghanistan

In an ambush in the Fuj area, anti-Taliban forces killed 50 Taliban terrorists and additionally captured 20 on Monday. The Taliban's district governor of Beno district was killed in this encounter. The resistance movement against the Taliban has been emerging aggressively across Afghanistan under Ahmad Massoud, with many taking up arms against the Taliban and heading to Panjshir where the Northern Alliance is currently based.

Afghan nationals showed their unity against the Taliban as reports emerged suggesting heavy buildup fighters for the Northern Alliance. Amrullah Saleh, who pronounced himself as the caretaker President of Afghanistan after Ashraf Ghani fled, had directly challenged the Taliban. As a result, movements of resistance were being witnessed by Panjshir and Kapisa. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, heavy fighting was underway in the area and it has been reported that around 300 Taliban soldiers have been killed in the attack in Andarab. The escalation in resistance against the terrorist group has also been witnessed from Kapisa in North-East Afghanistan.

Taliban takeover

As US troops retreated after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, August 14, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, August 15, thereby strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. The long-standing war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners in leaving the country.

