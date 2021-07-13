Iran Says Exchange Of Prisoner Talks On With US, Washington Yet To Confirm

With an eye to the release of Iranian detainees in the U.S. jails over violation of sanctions in the country, Iran is holding prisoner exchange talks with the United States. Iranian Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei while addressing the media on July 13, Tuesday, said that negotiations are afoot on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America. The Iranian Government would share details once the "talks reach conclusion" and the prisoners are released keeping the country's interest ahead, he added.

Iran has agreed to release the prisoners of the United States as a "humanitarian aim" in return for the Iranian prisoners, who have been detained for several years around the world. While the remarks from the U.S. government are still awaited, Iran has indicated that political negotiation is underway and is about to reach a decision soon, Rabiei informed.

Iran condemns US Airstrike on militants

“The US argument that such attacks were conducted to deter ...Iran and the so-called Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks..., has no factual or legal ground, as it is founded on mere fabrication as well as arbitrary interpretation of Article 51," Iran’s envoy to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

Iran on Saturday denied US accusations that it had supported attacks on American forces in Syria and Iraq and also condemned US airstrikes on Tehran. Following the attack, Washington, on Tuesday, informed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it had carried out aerial attacks targeting Iran back militants in both countries to deter them from further attacking and ambushing American soldiers and facilities.

Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defense against armed attack. Following the protocol, the Biden Administration told the global body that it had conducted air raids on weapons storage facilities in Iraq and Syria. It added that the attacks were to curb an increase in the violence-drone and rocket attacks- by the militias Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, both Shia militant groups backed by the Iranian Republic.

However, Iran’s envoy to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi dismissed the claims saying that it was “factually wrong” and “unreliable”. Furthermore, he blamed America for “fabricating” that Iran-backed militants had carried out attacks on US personnel.

Iran wishes resume talks on nuclear deal

No administration in history has undone 13 yrs of Int’l negotiations w/o rationale and dishonored UN resolutions.

The U.S can neither impose negotiations, nor war! Life is hard under sanctions, but it is harder without independence. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 22, 2020

Iran has actively been in discussion on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal that has been suspended for three weeks. The deal imposed restrictions on Iranian nuclear activity in exchange for lifting international sanctions. The United States quit the deal in 2018. United States spokesperson Ned Price depended on Tehran to determine whether to resume seventh-round talks.

The U.S. has accused Iran of wrongful detainment of dual nationals and rights activists to extricate concessions from countries. Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani took Twitter to express his views on the imposition of sanctions. In a series of tweets, he claimed that accusations made on the Islamic Republic are "false" and without "foundation." The U.S. in May denied any report of prisoner-swap-deal for $7billion worth of frozen Iranian oil for concessions from the States and other countries.