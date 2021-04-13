Iran Says Israel Made 'very Bad Gamble', Vows To Make Up For 'terrorist Stupidity'

Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday said that Israel made a “very bad gamble” by sabotaging its uranium enrichment facility Natanz in Isfahan Province, assuming that the incident would stall efforts to lift US sanctions on Tehran. At a joint press conference alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Zarif said: “If [Israel] thought that they can stop Iran from following up on lifting sanctions from the Iranian people, then they made a very bad gamble.” He warned, that what Israel did in Natanz, “they thought it would reduce Iran’s leverage” but Iran’s enrichment plant will be upscaled with advanced centrifuges to make it “more powerful”. Furthermore, he said, “It makes it possible for Iran to legally, legitimately, and in order to make up for this terrorist stupidity, use any capacity it has at Natanz.”

Iranian foreign minister stressed that Israel’s “acts of sabotage” and US sanctions on Iran will give neither country “extra leverage" in dialogue on the restoration of The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or 2015 Iran nuclear deal, talks on which are set to resume Wednesday. “We have no problem with returning to implementing our JCPOA commitments,” Zarif reiterated. “Americans should know that neither sanctions nor acts of sabotage will give them negotiation tools and these acts will only make the situation more difficult for them,” he said.

Tensions between Iran and Israel mounted as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reflected similar bitter sentiments saying that Iran has never given up efforts to obtain nuclear weapons and, Israel “will never allow” Tehran to hoard them. Netanyahu spoke alongside US defense secretary Lloyd Austin, although he made no remarks about Iran’s Natanz facility compromise, neither claimed responsibility.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a White House press briefing that the US was ready to partially lift sanctions against Iran inconsistent with the nuclear deal if the Islamic republic returns to full compliance with the JCPOA accord. Price said that only healthy step forward after the “constructive” meeting of the joint commission would be “compliance for compliance.” However, US key ally Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on limiting Tehran’s stockpile of the nuclear arsenal.

Iran vows 'revenge'

Iran described Sunday’s electrical incident at its main uranium enrichment facility Natanz as “nuclear terrorism” by a “country attempting to thwart the renewed efforts of JCPOA”. It further vowed to take revenge "at a time of its choosing".Western intelligence sources told local Hebrew agencies on condition of anonymity that Israel’s intelligence service Mossad was behind what it termed as “cyberattack” that shut down entire sections at Iran’s atomic site. The attack damaged sensitive centrifuges and halted uranium enrichment at the atomic site in the early hours of Sunday causing “severe destruction at the heart of Iran’s enrichment program.” The head of Iran Atomic Energy Agency, Ali Akbar Salehi told state TV that grid compromise was “caused by those who intended to prevent our nuclear industry’s development”. The US White House Press Secretary at a briefing announced that the US had “no role to play” in Iran’s atomic site’s power outage.