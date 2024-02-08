Advertisement

Iran on Tuesday said it launched attacks on Pakistan targeting the military bases for the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Missiles and drones were used in the attack, but the Iran led attack was not immediately acknowledged by Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni terror group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Iran’s IRGC's semi-official news agency also confirmed to the attacks on Pakistan-Iran border, saying that its forces are carrying out missile attacks destroying Pakistan’s Jaish-ul-Zulm 'Army of Justice' headquarters. There was also an evacuation of the American military base of Himo in Syria due to the repeated assaults.

Iran ‘destroying Jaish-ul-Zulm headquarters in Pakistan’

The IRGC’s official agency in a statement said that it is “destroying Jaish-ul-Zulm headquarters in Pakistan with drones and missiles.” Further, the statement added that the “two important headquarters of the terrorist group, the Army of Injustice, Abia (Army of Justice) were targeted in Pakistani territory.” The state agency noted, that there were “evacuation of the American military base of Himo in the Qamishli Rif in the north of Haskeh province of Syria, as a result of repeated attacks by Iraqi Islamic resistance groups.” One other report said, that violent missile bombardment from Iranian IRGC “targeted the headquarters of the terrorist group, Abyin, on the Iranian-Pakistani border.”

The Iranian attacks on the Pakistan based terror group comes at a time of heightened tensions in Middle East as fears have grown about the Israel Hamas war spiralling into a wider conflict. Late on Monday, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting what it called the “terrorists” referring to the Israeli “spy headquarters.” The missiles landed near the US Consulate compound in the city of Irbil in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Some targets were linked to the extremist Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria.