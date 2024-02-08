Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Iran Says It Launched Attacks On Terrorist Group Bases in Pakistan

Iran attacked military bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Digital Desk
Pak Iran
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Iran on Tuesday said it launched attacks on Pakistan targeting the military bases for the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Missiles and drones were used in the attack, but the Iran led attack was not immediately acknowledged by Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni terror group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. 

Iran’s IRGC's semi-official news agency also confirmed to the attacks on Pakistan-Iran border, saying that its forces are carrying out missile attacks destroying Pakistan’s Jaish-ul-Zulm 'Army of Justice' headquarters. There was also an evacuation of the American military base of Himo in Syria due to the repeated assaults.

Advertisement

Iran ‘destroying Jaish-ul-Zulm headquarters in Pakistan’

The IRGC’s official agency in a statement said that it is “destroying Jaish-ul-Zulm headquarters in Pakistan with drones and missiles.” Further, the statement added that the “two important headquarters of the terrorist group, the Army of Injustice, Abia (Army of Justice) were targeted in Pakistani territory.” The state agency noted, that there were “evacuation of the American military base of Himo in the Qamishli Rif in the north of Haskeh province of Syria, as a result of repeated attacks by Iraqi Islamic resistance groups.” One other report said, that violent missile bombardment from Iranian IRGC “targeted the headquarters of the terrorist group, Abyin, on the Iranian-Pakistani border.”

Advertisement

The Iranian attacks on the Pakistan based terror group comes at a time of heightened tensions in Middle East as fears have grown about the Israel Hamas war spiralling into a wider conflict. Late on Monday, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting what it called the “terrorists” referring to the Israeli “spy headquarters.” The missiles landed near the US Consulate compound in the city of Irbil in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Some targets were linked to the extremist Islamic State (IS) group in northern Syria.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement