Iran Says It Will Resume Nuclear Negotiations By November End After Meeting EU Negotiators

Iran has agreed to continue discussions aimed at resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal by the end of November, according to Iran's nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who met with EU mediators in Brussels on Wednesday, October 27. Bagheri Kani, who is also Iran's deputy foreign minister, wrote on Twitter, "had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. The exact date would be announced in the course of the next week."

Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service, visited Tehran earlier this month, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and had excellent and constructive discussions with Bagheri Kani, according to Xinhua. Six rounds of talks in Austria's capital Vienna between April and July this year aimed at reviving the 2015 international agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), on strict monitoring of Iran's nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions on Iran, were halted by Iran's presidential election.

In May 2018, former President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Iran began gradually lowering its adherence to the 2015 agreements and modernising its nuclear programme one year after Trump ended the US participation in the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions. Western governments have been pressuring Iran to resume the Vienna talks in recent weeks, but Iran has replied by saying that President Ebrahim Raisi's administration, which took office in August, needs time to prepare its approach to the talks.

Israel To Start Preparing To Strike Iran's Nuclear Programs

With the Iran Nuclear Deal still up in the air, Israel's defence forces have unveiled a new programme that will allow them to train for a hypothetical strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. According to a source of the Times of Israel, the zionist military would begin sketching new attack plans and rehearsing their strike as early as next year. The IDF has already set aside cash and adjusted its training calendar for this aim. While targeting Iran's clandestine nuclear facilities was initially a high priority for Israel, the problem faded after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was signed (JCPOA).

